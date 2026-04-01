Criminalizing Dissent: Trump DOJ Wins Terrorism Conviction of Antifa Activists

On the 4th of July, last year, supporters of people held in the Prairieland ICE Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas, held a noise and fireworks protest outside the facility to show their support for the detainees inside. At the end of the rally a local police officer arrived, shots were fired and 10 people were arrested.
The first group of nine were convicted on March 13 on federal terrorism and other charges. They face at least 15 years in prison. The defendants are being held in jail pending sentencing later this year. The group also faces state charges, with bail set at $1 million. This is the first time the Trump DOJ has succeeded in bringing domestic terrorism charges against activists who they accuse of being members of antifa.
Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Xavier de Janon, co-founder of the People’s Law Collective, which represents political defendants across the South. De Janon, a member of the National Lawyers Guild, represents one of the defendants, Elizabeth Soto in her state case and provided support to defense attorneys in the federal case. Here, de Janon explains why he believes this prosecution represents an escalation in the Trump regime’s attack on people’s right to protest and free speech.
MELINDA TUHUS: Xavier di Janon, how many people were convicted and on which charges?
XAVIER DE JANON: The total number of defendants convicted federally were nine. Eight of them were charged on the riot, use of explosives to commit a felony and the material support for terrorism. The ninth person, Daniel “Des” Rolando Sanchez Estrada, had separate charges for concealment of evidence. Des wasn’t at the protest. It came out he didn’t even know it was happening, but his wife got arrested—who did get convicted and he helped move things from his wife’s home.
MELINDA TUHUS: What conclusions do you draw from this case and why do you think it hasn’t gotten the publicity that many other cases around the country have?
XAVIER DE JANON: This federal government does not care about the truth. We all know this. We say it all the time. But again and again during the trial, even the cooperating defendants said there is no antifa cell. It doesn’t exist. It’s not real. But then after the convictions, Department of Justice issued a press release that said we got the North Texas terrorist cell convicted. So this problem of truth, we all need to keep reminding ourselves and reminding especially centrist and maybe more middle of the road people, Just because the Department of Justice is saying something doesn’t mean it’s true. This was a struggle for this case because the Department of Justice was saying terrorists, pre-planned ambush, attempted murder and people really believed that that was true. When people on the ground were saying, “No, we know it was a noise demo.” Some of us saw the flyer. So I think that’s a big thing.
What is true and part of authoritarianism is propaganda and telling people lies, convincing them. Separately, I think we all need to be aware of the fact that a noise demo resulted in felonies. I mean, federal felonies. The aggression of this government is that strong. And I think for me, it’s a matter more of preparedness and understanding the legal potentials and being ready for them. For years now, we have seen how very simple protest cases have turned into felonies or into misdemeanors that take years to resolve. This explosion on anti-ICE sentiment really escalated with Chicago and Portland and Minneapolis especially, but all those things happened after July 4, 2025.
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