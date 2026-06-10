‘Kick Out Corruption Tour’ Links Trump Grift to Affordability Crisis

Donald Trump’s 2nd term presidency has been marked by his broken campaign promises to reduce the cost of groceries, energy, housing, mortgage rates, healthcare and everyday consumer goods. Instead, his deliberate policies of imposing tariffs on virtually every country in the world, and the war he launched with Israel against Iran resulting in the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, has fed rising inflation and caused the price of oil and gas to soar.

But apart from growing opposition to what many now believe are Trump’s reckless policies, recent polls find that there’s an increasing public perception that Donald Trump is corrupt. Several recent examples of the president’s alleged corrupt behavior include the widely condemned $1.76 billion slush fund he devised to dole out money to his allies and Jan. 6th insurrectionists, insider trading, no-bid defense contracts given to family members, Pay to play pardons, the Trump family’s multi-billion-dollar cryptocurrency operations funded by foreign actors, and White House ballroom donors recently awarded $50 billion in federal contracts.

In response to this orgy of self-dealing and feeding at the public trough, Stand Up America and End Citizens United recently launched their ‘Kick Out Corruption Tour,’ to expose how corruption in Washington is driving up costs for everyday Americans. The tour, whose first stop was in Tempe, Arizona on June 7th, will visit key battleground states ahead of the November midterm election. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Christina Harvey, Executive Director of Stand Up America, who talks about the goals of the “Kick Out Corruption Tour,” and some proposals to clean up rampant government and corporate corruption.

For more information visit Stand Up America.

Listen to Scott Harris’ in-depth interview with Christina Harvey (19:40) and see more articles and opinion pieces in the related links section of this page. To subscribe to our podcasts, email newsletters, our Trump authoritarian playbook Substack or social media, subscribe here.