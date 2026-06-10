This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – June 10, 2026

A little known U.S. company, AAFS Infrastructure and Energy with operations in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina in the former Yugoslavia, is close to securing a $1 billion contract to build and operate a pipeline across the Balkans. The proposed pipeline would transport natural gas shipped from the US to replace supplies that come from Russia. The company, which has no experience building an energy project close to this scale, does have one special qualification, personal connections to Donald Trump.

(“Why $1 Billion in Balkan Contract Are Going to an Obscure Company Connected to Donald Trump,” May 30, 2026, Guardian)

The M23 rebel group that occupies much of the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo and control critical rare earth minerals used in modern electronics—tin, tungsten and tantalum—are seeking to make deals with western governments and corporate investors. The political wing of the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels are currently under international sanctions.

(“Rebels With Minerals,” Economist, May 10, 2026)

In December immigrants inside Boston’s famed Faneuil Hall were pulled aside during a naturalization ceremony, moments before they were to take the oath to become American citizens. In the months since, the immigrants, who were all vetted and screened, have waited in vain to reschedule their citizenship ceremony. Other green card holders around the country have also had their naturalization ceremonies canceled in recent months.

(“Immigrants Pulled Out of Naturalization Ceremonies Are Now Suing,” Christian Science Monitor, May 1, 2026)