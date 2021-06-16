Interview with Matthew Gardner, senior fellow with the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, conducted by Scott Harris

An investigation conducted by ProPublica revealed that the very wealthiest Americans, including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffet, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and right-wing media mogul Rupert Murdoch pay very little in federal taxes in comparison to their massive wealth.

ProPublica published their findings after obtaining a mountain of Internal Revenue Service data on the tax returns of thousands of the nation’s wealthiest people, covering more than 15 years. An example of the valuable information found in these leaked tax documents is seen in Amazon’s Jeff Bezos’ tax returns for 2007 and 2011, where the then-multibillionaire, and now the world’s richest man, paid not one red cent in income taxes.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Matthew Gardner, senior fellow with the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, who discusses the significance of what the ProPublica investigation revealed and the urgent need to reform the U.S. tax code to create a fair and equitable system that no longer rewards obscene wealth while penalizing working families.

For more information on The Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, visit ITEP.org.