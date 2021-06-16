Between The Lines – June 16, 2021 – Full ShowListen to the full show here June 16, 2021John Bonifaz: Trump DOJ Subpoena of Journalists’, Lawmakers’ Phone Data Provokes Demand for AccountabilityMatthew Gardner: Leak of Billionaires’ Miniscule Tax Payments Reveals a System Rigged for the RichArt Tanderup: Opponents Celebrate the Final Defeat of Keystone XL Tar Sands PipelineBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – June 16, 2021Listen to the full show here Subscribe to our Weekly Summary