Opponents Celebrate the Final Defeat of Keystone XL Tar Sands Pipeline

On his first day in office, President Biden revoked the cross-border permit that former President Trump had issued to the Canadian company, TC Energy, formerly TransCanada, to build the Keystone XL pipeline from the tar sands of Alberta, Canada, down through the Midwest. The pipeline would have brought 830,000 barrels per day of the dirtiest energy source on the planet down to the Gulf Coast for refining.

On June 9, the company finally threw in the towel, ending its more than decade-long quest to build the controversial pipeline. The fight to stop KXL became the biggest fight in the U.S. against dirty energy linked to climate change, involving tens of thousands more who marched and rallied and thousands who were arrested in acts of nonviolent civil disobedience.

Much of the organized opposition was centered in Nebraska. Art Tanderup is a Nebraska farmer who became involved in in the movement to stop KXL in May 2012, when he learned the pipeline route went through his farm. Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Tanderup about how they achieved their victory, solidarity with opponents of ongoing pipeline projects, and the work that remains.