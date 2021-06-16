Trump DOJ Subpoena of Journalists’, Lawmakers’ Phone Data Provokes Demand for Accountability

Recent news reports revealed that the Trump Justice Department that was investigating the leak of classified government information about Trump associates contacts with Russia, subpoenaed the Apple company for phone data records of reporters working for the New York Times, Washington Post and CNN. The data sought spanned nearly four months in 2017. Reports later surfaced that the Trump DOJ had also taken the highly unusual step of subpoenaing phone data from the accounts of Democratic House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff, Rep. Eric Swalwell, as well as aides and family members. The Justice Department secured a gag order on the subpoenaed data, that expired this year.

Reacting to the disclosures, President Joe Biden’s Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that his Justice Department would no longer subpoena journalists phone records, a practice begun under President Obama. The Justice Department’s inspector general announced he would launch an investigation into the subpoenas. And Senate Democratic leaders demanded that former President Donald Trump’s two Attorneys General William Barr and Jeff Sessions testify about the seizure of phone records.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with constitutional attorney John Bonifaz, co-founder and president of the group Free Speech For People. Here, he discusses the implications of the Trump Justice Department secret seizure of journalists’ and lawmakers’ phone records and his advocacy of a broad investigation into Trump administration lawbreaking.