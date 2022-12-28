Native American Activists Reflect on Today’s International Indigenous Struggles

Excerpt of speech by Mahtowin Munro, co-leader of the United American Indians of New England, produced by Melinda Tuhus

The 53rd annual Day of Mourning took place on Thanksgiving Day in Plymouth, Massachusetts, organized by the United American Indians of New England. Every year indigenous people and their allies gather on Cole’s Hill, overlooking Plymouth Harbor, and Plymouth Rock, the landing place of the Pilgrims in the year 1620.

There, indigenous people speak about Native history, highlighting organized opposition to resource extraction, fossil fuel pipelines, promotion of basic human rights and building solidarity with Indigenous struggles throughout the world. A letter from Native American political prisoner Leonard Peltier is generally part of the program.

This year the event was held in person and online, with hundreds of people attending. Mahtowin Munro, longtime co-leader of United American Indians of New England opened the event with reflections about the current state of the Indigenous Americas.

Learn more about the annual Indigenous Day of Mourning and United American Indians of New England by visiting United American Indians of New England’s website at www.uaine.org.