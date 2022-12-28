Will Jan. 6 House Committee’s Criminal Referrals Result in Trump Indictment? 

Just before Christmas, the House select committee investigating the violent Jan. 6th insurrection and Donald Trump’s wider plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election, concluded its 17-month long inquiry. Members of the bipartisan committee voted unanimously to issue criminal referrals for the former president, the first time a congressional committee has done so in U.S. history. It also recommended election law attorney John Eastman be prosecuted on two counts. In addition, the committee referred four Republican House Reps. Kevin McCarthy, Jim Jordan, Scott Perry and Andy Biggs to the House ethics committee for failure to comply with subpoenas.

The referrals of four criminal statues violated by Trump include: conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress, conspiracy to make a false statement and inciting or aiding an insurrection. While the referrals are not binding on the Justice Department, if convicted on the insurrection charge Trump would be prohibited from running for public office again.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with the incoming president of People for the American Way, Svante Myrick, the former mayor of Ithaca, New York. Here, he assesses the effectiveness of the Jan. 6th House committee in informing the public about Trump’s multi-pronged attack on the U.S. Constitution, and the urgent need for the Justice Department to hold Trump and his Republican co-conspirators accountable for their crimes.

Learn more about People For The American Way’s call for the “prosecution of Donald Trump to the fullest extent of the law,” by visiting their website at pfaw.org.

