New Biden Policy Aims to Reduce US Homeless Population 25% by 2025

On any night across America, it’s estimated that 500,000 to 600,000 people are homeless, with about one-third sleeping on the street and the rest in shelters.With continuing economic fallout from the COVID pandemic, record levels of inflation and a severe shortage of affordable housing, shelters are reporting a steep increase in the number of people seeking assistance. Outside of the shelter system, the number of individuals and families living in encampments or on the street in major cities is also rising.

In response to the crisis, the Biden administration announced a detailed plan on Dec. 19, with the goal of reducing homelessness in the U.S. by 25 percent by 2025. The new policy is formally known as “All In: The Federal Strategic Plan to Prevent and End Homelessness.” According to the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness, the plan includes efforts to address ongoing systemic racism at the heart of many homelessness-related issues.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Donald Whitehead, executive director of the National Coalition for the Homeless. Here, he describes the crisis of homelessness across America, his support for the Biden administration’s new federal strategic plan, and his belief that “housing must be a fundamental human right for those living in the richest country in the history of the world.”

