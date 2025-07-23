New ‘Birth Behind Bars’ Report Finds Alarmingly High Rates of Injury and Death for Newborns

A new report sheds light on what happens to pregnant individuals in America’s jails. As 1.5 million women cycle through U.S. jails each year, those who give birth in custody face horrific physical and psychological conditions, resulting in devastating outcomes.

To make matters worse, there is very little transparency about this crisis, so a student group investigated press coverage of 35 jail births reported in the media to learn more. They discovered that 9 of the 35 births that occurred in jail cells were stillborn or the infant died shortly thereafter, for a mortality rate of more than 25 percent.

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Wanda Bertram, communications strategist with the Prison Policy Initiative, which is focusing attention on this important study from the Birth in Jails Media Project. Here, she summarizes the report, where the U.S. is now home to 4 percent of the world’s population of women, but holds 25 percent of the world’s incarcerated women.

For more information, visit the Prison Policy Initiative website at prisonpolicy.org.



