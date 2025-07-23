Understanding Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Primary Victory

New York Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani surprised many with his decisive victory over former disgraced New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the June 24 Democratic party New York City mayoral primary election. Mamdani, a Democratic socialist, ran a positive, media savvy campaign pledging to make affordability in one of America’s most expensive cities, his number one priority.

Mamdani’s win was historic in that he won more votes than any other candidate in the city’s primary election history. Mamdani defeated Cuomo by 12 points in the final ranked-choice vote count, thanks largely to enthusiastic support from young voters. The 33-year-old candidate, who was born in Uganda into an Indian family that emigrated to South Africa, then the U.S. when he was seven years old, has pledged to make bus service free, freeze rents on stabilized apartments, build city-owned grocery stores and offer free early childcare.

While Mamdani has promised to fight antisemitism, he’s criticized Israel’s treatment of Palestinians and its conduct in the war in Gaza — a view that has stoked opposition among some Jewish political groups such as the Anti-Defamation League and AIPAC. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with John Tarleton, editor-in-chief of The Indypendent, New York City’s free progressive monthly newspaper. Here, he discusses how Mamdani overcame the odds to win the mayoral primary, the obstacles ahead in the November election where he’ll face Cuomo, incumbent Mayor Eric Adams and Republican Curtis Sliwa – and the major challenges in governing should he become NYC’s next mayor.

For more information, visit The Indypendent, New York City's free progressive monthly newspaper at indypendent.org.

