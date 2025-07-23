U.S. Doctors Describe the Slaughter and Starvation of Gaza Civilians They’ve Witnessed

Since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel that killed 1,200 and kidnapped 240 hostages, the Israeli military has waged war on Gaza for 21 months. The United Nations estimates that as of July 18 more than 58,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s air and ground attacks, including nearly 18,000 children, 10,000 women, and 4,500 elderly.

Israel’s monthslong blockade of virtually all humanitarian aid into Gaza has resulted in severe shortages of basic food and medical supplies. On July 20 alone, Israeli forces killed 115 Palestinians, most of whom were massacred while seeking food aid. The World Food Program warned that Gaza’s hunger crisis has reached new levels of desperation as at least 19 people reportedly died of starvation on July 20, including infants and babies. After Israel bombed Gaza’s only Catholic Church, killing 3 — including the parish priest — Pope Leo called for an end to the barbarity of war and protection of Gaza’s civilian population.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with two American doctors who’ve volunteered their medical skills to save lives in Gaza over the past year. Dr. Feroze Sidhwa, a trauma and critical care surgeon, worked at a hospital in Khan Younis in March and April in 2024 and 2025. Dr. Ayaz Pathan, an emergency room physician, volunteered in northern Gaza for three weeks last summer. Here they discuss the impact of Israel’s war on the civilian patients they treated, the many deaths that have been attributed to the controversial U.S. and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation and its U.S. role in the war that now ranks as among the deadliest for civilians in the 21st century.

For more information, visit Dr. Feroze Sidhwa’s website at ferozesidhwa.org. Follow Dr. Sidwa on BlueSky at ‪@ferozesidhwa.org, on X at ‪@ferozesidhwa and on Instagram at @fsidhwa. Follow Dr. Ayaz Pathan on X at @ayazpathan.

Listen to Scott Harris' in-depth interview with Dr. Feroze Sidhwa and Dr. Ayaz Pathan (25:39)

