Opponents Organize to Resist Minnesota Approval of Line 3 Pipeline Project

In mid-November, two Democratic Midwest governors made opposite decisions regarding two oil pipelines owned by the same Canadian company, Enbridge. In Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her Department of Natural Resources denied an easement so Enbridge’s Line 5 oil pipeline could continue operating, as it has since 1953. Whitmer called on Enbridge to cease operations by mid-2021. Michigan was the site of one of the worst oil spills in U.S. history, when an Enbridge pipeline ruptured in 2010 and contaminated the Kalamazoo River.

But in nearby Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz and his state’s Public Utilities Commission granted all but one of the permits and approvals needed by Enbridge to build their controversial Line 3 pipeline replacement project across northern Minnesota. The pipeline would threaten water quality and cross sensitive wetlands near the headwaters of the Mississippi River, where indigenous nations claim treaty rights and harvest wild rice. The Utility Commission’s own Environmental Justice Advisory Committee submitted a letter opposing the Line 3 project, in order to uphold their Environmental Justice policy.

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Winona LaDuke, who ran for vice president twice on the Green Party ticket in 1996 and 2000. LaDuke, a member of the White Earth Band of the Ojibwe, is the founding director of Honor the Earth, an indigenous environmental advocacy organization in northern Minnesota. She was one of a majority of members of the Environmental Justice Advisory Committee who resigned after the permits were approved, writing, “We cannot continue to legitimize and provide cover for the [commission’s] war on Black and brown people.” Reached by phone in her car, LaDuke talks about the successful fight in Michigan, and the current campaign opposing Line 3 pipeline project in Minnesota.

For more information, visit Stop The Line 3 Pipeline at StopLine3.org and Honor The Earth at honorearth.org.