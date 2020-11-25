Trump Voters Confirm Disturbing Fact Millions of Americans will Support Authoritarianism

When Donald Trump delivered his inaugurAL address on Jan. 20, 2017, the touchstone for his speech was “American Carnage.” Now that four years have passed, and Trump HAS suffered defeat in his re-election bid, we can assess the carnage that this failed real estate billionaire and one-time reality TV star has inflicted on our nation.

From the very beginning when Trump launched his presidential campaign in 2015, he railed against Mexican “rapists and murderers,” signaling his election strategy to identify scapegoats that would be blamed for the failings of America’s economic system that has witnessed record levels of inequality, unaffordable health care and higher student debt. Upon taking office, Trump’s list of designated scapegoats grew to include Muslims, the media, African Americans, women, intellectuals and the liberal elite.

In Trump’s words and actions, we can clearly hear and see echoes of authoritarian and fascist leaders of the past. With his almost daily break with democratic norms, defiance of constitutional checks and balances and calls for his supporters to commit violence against his political opponents, many across the U.S. and the world became alarmed at what was feared to be the rise of a uniquely clownish, but threatening form of American authoritarianism. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Christopher Vials, director of American Studies at the University of Connecticut and co-editor of “The U.S. Antifascism Reader.” Here, Vials summarizes the points raised in his recent Jacobin Magazine article titled, “Here’s What We Learned About the Far Right From Donald Trump’s Presidency.”