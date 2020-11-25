• Russia plans to build its first military base in Africa since the end of the Cold War. The base will be built in the Port of Sudan with strategic access to the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean. The new base is similar in its capabilities to Russia’s Tartus naval base in Syria. Over the last few years, Russian President Vladimir Putin has sought to increase Russia’s influence across sub-Saharan Africa.
• India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of the first world leaders to congratulate former Vice President Joe Biden on winning the US presidential election. Modi, a close ally of Donald Trump and Hindu nationalists, also celebrated the election of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, the first Black American and the first South Asian American woman elected vice president in U.S. history. Harris’ victory was also cheered by residents in the village of her maternal grandparents in the state of Tamil Nadu.
• Tyson Foods has suspended managers at its Waterloo, Iowa pork processing plant after a wrongful death lawsuit was filed claiming managers at the plant ordered sick employees to report for work while supervisors privately wagered money on the number of workers who would be sickened by the deadly virus.
