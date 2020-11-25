• Russia plans to build its first military base in Africa since the end of the Cold War. The base will be built in the Port of Sudan with strategic access to the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean. The new base is similar in its capabilities to Russia’s Tartus naval base in Syria. Over the last few years, Russian President Vladimir Putin has sought to increase Russia’s influence across sub-Saharan Africa.

(“Russia Is Expanding Its Overseas Footprint With Its First Base in Africa Since the End of the Soviet Union,” Reuters, Nov. 17, 2020;“Russia to Establish Naval Base in Sudan,”Al-Monitor, Nov. 17, 2020)