Opponents Protest LNG Pipeline Plan to Power Massive AI Data Center in Southern New Mexico

Texas leads all states in wind power generation and is second only to California in solar. Yet it also produces more oil and natural gas than other states, supplying more than 40 percent of the nation’s total crude oil and about a quarter of its methane “natural” gas output.

Two companies, Oracle and Open AI, have plans to build a huge artificial intelligence data center in southern New Mexico, near its borders with Texas. To power the center, they call Project Jupiter, the companies plan on using methane, which is 100 times more damaging to the climate than carbon dioxide emissions over the short term.

Energy Transfer—the same company that built the Dakota Access pipeline under the Missouri River near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation—recently announced plans to build a 17-mile pipeline called Green Chile to feed the data center. A grassroots group in west Texas called Hold the Line is fighting the project and recently got a boost from FERC, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Jon Copeland, an organizer with Hold the Line, about the state of play of the project and what comes next.

For information, visit Hold The Line Campaign on Facebook @Hold-the-Line-Campaign; on Instagram @HoldThelineCampaign; Hold the Line Campaign – Borderlands at the Action Network at actionnetwork.org/ groups/green-chile; and watch Jon Copeland’s reels on Pipeline Safety at instagram.com/ reels/DP6jxeEEXcw.