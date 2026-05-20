This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – May 20, 2026

In 2014, the Chinese government launched a systematic, large-scale repression campaign targeting the Uyghur population in Xinjiang province in northwestern China. The Uyghurs, a predominantly Muslim, Turkic ethnic group, were initially subjected to surveillance and restrictions on travel.

“Xinjiang’s Repression of the Uyghurs Has Evolved Not Ended,” Foreign Policy, April 16, 2026

During his election campaign, Argentina’s President Javier Milei cultivated the persona of a brash, chainsaw-wielding libertarian enemy of bureaucracy and corruption. Milei is now faced with his own scandals and a declining economy that’s hurting his right-wing movement. The Economist reports that his popularity has fallen to its lowest level since he took office in December 2023.

“The Slump and the Spiral,” Economist, May 5, 2026

For the second time this year, the national Democratic party has intervened in Maine’s contentious Democratic June primary. The first attempt to back Gov. Janet Mills to run against progressive Graham Platner in the Senate primary—where the winner will go on to challenge Republican Sen. Susan Collins—failed miserably after Mills pulled out of the race after seeing low support in polls. Now the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has made an early endorsement in the Trump-leaning 2nd Congressional District by backing state Sen. Joe Baldacci, brother of the former governor, who’s seen as the “establishment candidate.”

“Maine Dems Vote on Condemning DCCC Intervention in House Primary,” The Intercept, May 7, 2026; “Joe Baldacci Wins Backing of National Democratic Committee in 2nd District Primary,” Maine Public Radio, May 4, 2026