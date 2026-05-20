Trump Regime Sponsors Taxpayer-Funded Rally Promoting White Christian Nationalism

On Sunday, May 17, thousands of people attended a daylong prayer rally on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., organized by Freedom 250, a public-private partnership backed by the Trump administration. The event was dubbed, “Rededicate 250,” or a rededication of the United States as one nation under God” coinciding with the nation’s 250th anniversary.

The rally, funded by taxpayer dollars, was criticized for blurring the lines between church and state, as prominent Republican party officials spoke alongside mostly white Christian nationalist and right-wing evangelical speakers. Among those addressing the gathering, some in pre-recorded comments, were President Trump, GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Longtime Trump ally evangelist Franklin Graham described the U.S. as “morally rotten” and “completely sick with sin.” He explicitly condemned same-sex marriage and “transgenderism” as evidence of the nation’s moral depravity.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Annie Laurie Gaylor, co-founder and co-president of the Freedom From Religion Foundation. Here Gaylor critiques the tax-payer funded Trump regime’s religious rally, which she and others protested in Washington, D.C. with an inflatable 15-foot-tall golden calf balloon with a face resembling Donald Trump.