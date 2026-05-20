U.S. Supreme Court Ruling Ushers in New Era of Racial Political Apartheid

Not long after the U.S. Supreme Court’s rightwing majority issued their April 29th ruling in the Louisiana v. Callais case dealing a death blow to the 1965 Voting Rights Act, several Republican party-controlled southern states rushed to redraw their congressional maps to eliminate Democratic seats and weaken Black voting power. Louisiana lawmakers quickly moved to eliminate one of the state’s two majority-Black congressional districts, where Gov. Jeff Landry suspended ongoing House primary elections. In Tennessee the state legislature enacted a new map that eliminated the state’s only Democratic congressional seat. Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Florida, all former Confederate slave holding states, similarly took action to extinguish black voters ability to elect candidates to represent their interests.

It’s estimated that the Supreme Court’s termination of the Voting Rights Act could cause 15 or more U.S. House districts now represented by Black and Latino Congresspeople to be eliminated, while 200 Democratic-held state legislative seats – and more at the county and municipal level, would also likely be lost.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Dan Vicuña, senior policy director for voting and fair representation at Common Cause. Here he talks about the broader consequences of the High Court’s ruling in the Louisiana v. Callais case, and the electoral reforms necessary to move the United States closer to achieving a true multiracial democracy.

For more information, visit Common Cause’s website at CommonCause.org.