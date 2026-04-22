This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – April 22, 2026

Five years ago, China’s leader Xi Jinping made two significant commitment to fight climate change in line with the Paris climate accord. At the 2021 Leaders Climate Summit, Xi pledged to “strictly control” coal power generation until 2025 and then gradually phase out coal power plants. In addition, Xi promised to reduce China’s dependency on carbon dioxide-producing energy to drive expansion of his nation’s Gross Domestic Product.

(“As It Boasts Recyclables, China Still Can’t Break Its Coal Addiction,” Yale 360, March 26, 2026)

Over the last year, conservative Republicans and the Trump administration used a little-known law called the Congressional Review Act to push for coal mining in Montana, oil drilling in Alaska and overturning a mining ban near the pristine Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in Minnesota.