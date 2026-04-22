Between The Lines – April 22, 2026 – Full Show

Between The Lines – April 22, 2026 – Full ShowListen to the full show here April 22, 2026Kevin Martin: As Opposition to Trump’s Iran War Rises, Pressure Builds on Congress to Invoke War Powers ActRebecca Roberts: Iran War Triggers Wave of U.S. Troops Seeking Conscientious Objector StatusOsprey Orielle Lake: Historic 1st International Summit to Phase Out Fossil Fuels Convenes in Colombia April 24Bob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – April 22, 2026 Subscribe to our Podcast Subscribe to our Email List:Subscribe to our Weekly Summary