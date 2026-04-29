This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – April 29, 2026

For more than a year, Afghan refugees who helped the U.S. during the war in Afghanistan have been living in Qatar. President Donald Trump is planning to send as many as 1,100 of these refugees to the Democratic Republic of Congo. The group includes interpreters who worked for the U.S. military, Afghan Special Operations forces soldiers and their family members. According to the aid group Afghan Evac, the refugees, including more than 400 children, would be given a choice between returning to live under the Taliban— where many face death or imprisonment—or being sent to Congo, which is suffering one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

(“Trump is Said to Be in Talks to Send Afghans Who Aided US Forces to Congo,” New York Times, April 21, 2026)

The Trump regime is planning to close down 57 of 77 U.S. Forest Service research stations in 31 states, which observers say could threaten the nation’s wildfire readiness and would erode decades of research to understand timber production, soil health, pests and diseases, watersheds and wildlife.

(”Forest Service Plan to Close Research Stations, Stokes Fear as Wildfire Season Approaches,” Stateline, April 17, 2026; “Fire Service Will Close Research Stations That Study Wildfire Risk,” New York Times, April 3, 2026)

For decades, Haitian immigrants have moved to Maryland’s eastern shore to work in poultry plants that dominate the local economy. The migrants employed at chicken processing plants, work in harsh and dangerous conditions. There, Haitian workers have said they’ve faced a hostile racial hierarchy from supervisors and company administrators.

(“What Rural American Can Learn From Haitian Immigrants,” Barn Raiser Media, March 26, 2026; “House Passes Bill Extendng Protections for Haitian Migrants,” NPR, April 16, 2026)