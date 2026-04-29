Between The Lines – April 29, 2026 – Full Show

Between The Lines – April 29, 2026 – Full ShowListen to the full show here April 29, 2026Lindsay Koshgarian: ‘Tax Day 2026’ Report: Average U.S. Taxpayer Paid More Than $4,000 for War Last YearSteve Ellner: Trump’s Wars on Iran, Venezuela and Cuba: A ‘New Stage of U.S. Imperialism’Pam Garrison: Low-Income Americans’ Gains of Recent Years Now Lost to Trump’s Corporate AlliesBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – April 29, 2026 Subscribe to our Podcast Subscribe to our Email List:Subscribe to our Weekly Summary