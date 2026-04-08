This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – April 8, 2026

Weeks before President Trump is scheduled to meet with China’s leader Xi Jinping, the leader of Taiwan’s largest opposition party, the Kuomintang (KMT), will visit China in April after​being invited by President Xi. Cheng Li-wun won election as the KMT party chairwoman in October and has signaled closer ties with Beijing than her predecessor Eric Chu, ​who never visited China during his term as chair that began in 2021. (“Taiwan Opposition Leader to Visit China, Ahead of Trump,” Reuters, March 29, 2026; “Xi Invites Taiwan’s Opposition Leader to Talk “Peace” Ahead of Trump’s Summit,” New York Times, March 30, 2026) In late March a Cambodian court upheld the conviction of two journalists sentenced to 14 years in prison for posting a controversial photo of soldiers taken in the disputed Cambodia-Thailand border region. The image appeared to confirm claims that Cambodia’s army was planting anti-personnel landmines in violation of the United Nations landmine treaty. The two journalists, Pheap Phara and Phorn Sopheap were convicted of treason for posting the photo on Facebook that was taken in a military restricted area.

(“Cambodian Court Upholds 14-Year Conviction Jail Sentences for Journalists Over Border Photo,” Strait Times, March 26, 2026; “Cambodian Journalist Unjustly Sentenced to 14 Years,” Human Rights Watch, Feb. 20, 2026)

A third of all American workers now have access to some form of state government-issued paid leave program — the biggest share to date. However the U.S. is one of the few advanced industrialized nations in the world that doesn’t have a federal paid leave policy offering workers paid time off after the birth of a child, to address serious health conditions, or to care for an ill family member.

(“The Largest Share Ever of US Workers Now Have Access to Paid Leave,” In These Times, March 10, 2026)