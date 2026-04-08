U.S. Campaign Launched to Lead the World Back from Brink of Nuclear War

In late January, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists’ so-called Doomsday Clock was moved closer to midnight than it has ever been, indicating how grave they consider the threat of nuclear war. Now with the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran escalating in unpredictable and dangerous ways, that threat feels even more immediate.

After the nuclear freeze movement of the 1980s and the disarmament agreements signed by U.S. President Ronald Reagan and Soviet President Mikael Gorbachev, the danger linked to the thousands of warheads the U.S. and Russia still maintain took a lower profile. But in the intervening years, both countries have undertaken an extensive modernization of their nuclear weapons arsenal. And with Donald Trump in the White House, concern has surged about the possibility of this unpopular president, making a unilateral decision to launch a nuclear weapon, with virtually no checks or balances.

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Ann Froines, an activist with the group Back from The Brink, which works to reduce the danger of nuclear war. Here she discusses the threat of nuclear catastrophe and provides information on how individuals can take action.

See more articles and opinion pieces in the related links section of this page. For periodic updates on the Trump authoritarian playbook, subscribe here to our Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine Substack newsletter.