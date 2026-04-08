Between The Lines – April 8, 2026 – Full Show

Between The Lines – April 8, 2026 – Full ShowListen to the full show here April 8, 2026Naghmeh Sohrabi: Unseen and Unheard: Many Iranians Oppose U.S.-Israeli War While Resisting Government RepressionAnn Froines: U.S. Campaign Launched to Lead the World Back from Brink of Nuclear WarKatherine Spillar: ‘Project 2026’: Trump Regime’s New Blueprint to Suppress Women’s RightsBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – April 8, 2026 Subscribe to our Podcast Subscribe to our Email List:Subscribe to our Weekly Summary