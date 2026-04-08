‘Project 2026’: Trump Regime’s New Blueprint to Suppress Women’s Rights

As of early 2026, an estimated 51 percent to 53 percent of the Heritage Foundation’s unpopular Project 2025’s authoritarian policy recommendations—adopted by Donald Trump as his guide for his second term agenda—have either been launched or completed. The specific policies implemented include the illegal mass firing of federal employees; unconstitutional defunding or elimination of federal agencies and departments; a violent indiscriminate nationwide campaign of mass deportation of undocumented immigrants; the slashing of critical foreign aid; ending federal Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs; withdrawal of protections for transgender individuals and the defunding of public broadcasting media National Public Radio and the Public Broadcasting System.

The Heritage Foundation’s latest policy agenda, titled, “The Golden Age is a Choice,” that many now refer to as “Project 2026,” advances a new blueprint that pressures women into marrying young, raising children, while deprioritizing education and work careers—in other words, a direct attack on the rights women have fought for and won over the past 100 years.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Katherine Spillar, executive director of the Feminist Majority Foundation and Ms. magazine’s executive editor. Here, she takes a critical look at the Project 2026 assault on women’s rights and her belief that women will fight these policies and never give up on their battle for full equality.

For more information, visit Ms. magazine at msmagazine.com and the Feminist Majority at feminist.org.

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