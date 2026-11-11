This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Nov. 11, 2026

The Trump administration is facing multiple legal challenges over plans to deport Iranian and Afghan nationals to countries where advocates warn they could face imprisonment, torture or death. On Nov. 8, the Iranian American Legal Defense Fund filed emergency court warnings alleging officials planned to deport 11 Iranians from Arizona through Pakistan, potentially violating a federal court order requiring 5 business days’ advance notice. U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes compared the Trump administration’s plan to deport Iranian nationals to Iran during wartime to sending people back to Nazi Germany in 1942.

(“US to Send Dozens Back to Afghanistan Despite Risk of Persecution,” New York Times, Oct. 30, 2026; “Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks to Deport Detained Afghans to Afghanistan,” Associated Press, Nov. 3, 2026)

The Trump administration has eliminated key environmental review requirements for oil and gas exploration in Alaska’s Western Arctic, the nation’s largest tract of federally managed public land. According to Inside Climate News, the Bureau of Land Management will exempt winter exploration activities from environmental assessments, accelerating fossil fuel development across the fragile region.

(“Looking for Oil in Alaska, No Environmental Strings Attached,” Inside Climate News, Oct. 6, 2026)

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani faces growing criticism from progressive allies over questions about his handling of police cooperation with federal immigration agents. Following an October ICE shooting of a Dominican immigrant in the Bronx, activists condemned the NYPD for clashing with protesters to allow federal agents to leave. The Intercept reports that Mamdani’s opposition to Trump’s immigration crackdown conflicts with his continued support for New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

(“Mamdani’s High Wire Balancing Act Between ICE and NYPD Can’t Last,” Intercept, Oct. 22, 2026; “The Divide Over Mamdani’s Allies Over Reforming the NYPD,” Gothamist Oct. 22, 2026)