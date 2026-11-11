Trump DOJ Investigates Youth Climate and Left-Wing Groups that Resisted Minneapolis ICE Violence

The youth climate organization The Sunrise Movement burst on the scene in 2018 with an occupation of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, which was joined by newly-elected New York U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez. Last year, the group expanded their focus to oppose Trump and fascism, so that the urgent issue of climate justice could have a fighting chance.

The Sunrise Movement’s Executive Director Aru Shiney-Ajay lives in Minneapolis, and Sunrise was one of many civil society organizations that mobilized against ICE mass deportation raids and violence in January, called Operation Metro Surge. In June, Trump’s Justice Department filed charges against 15 individuals in Minneapolis for conspiracy to impede or injure federal immigration officers.

The Justice Department claims that the Sunrise Movement supports “Antifa-associated anarchist terrorists,” and the group is now under investigation along with the AFL-CIO, Service Employees International Union, Democratic Socialists of America, and Direct Action Minnesota. Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Shiney-Ajay about her group’s active campaigns and the pushback against Trump’s criminalization of free speech she’d like to see when Democrats take control of both the House and Senate in January.

ARU SHINEY-AJAY: The Minnesota 15 was part of a broader, really massive operation by the Department of Homeland Security and the Trump administration to try and investigate protesters and accuse them of totally of being enemies of the state, basically, accused them of being so-called terrorist. The reality of course is that hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans protested. We did really simple things like blow whistles and deliver food and play concerts outside of hotels. So that’s what we did. That’s what they consider apparently terrorism in the eyes of the Trump administration. We were investigated alongside groups like SEIU, the Service Employees International Union, and CWA, Communications Workers of America. These are large unions that span the U.S. So it really was just the way to try and attack progressive organizations that were able to stand up to the Trump administration.

MELINDA TUHUS: I was reading on the website for the Minnesota 15, it talked about some of the things that were mentioned as in the indictment. It said, “The government accuses the Minnesota 15 of activities like the construction and use of shields to defend against police projectiles, monitoring ICE vehicle traffic in and out of ICE headquarters and following ICE to the sites of raids and blocking roadways out of ICE headquarters.” So I mean, I guess blocking a roadway, you could get arrested for that, but the other things seem totally within the realm of free speech and rights of not just American citizens, residents of America to do those things. So have they dropped any of the charges since the June indictment or are they all still ongoing?

ARU SHINEY-AJAY: My understanding is that they’re all still ongoing. And you’re totally right that this is a huge overreach of governmental authority. It is attacking First Amendment rights, and it’s also a attempt to try and isolate and stigmatize and criminalize protests. The reality is that up until the occupation in Minnesota, the Trump administration just had total impunity to do whatever they wanted with not a lot of pushback. And it was not until the very violent occupation in Minnesota that we really saw massive organized people power actually be able to push the administration back. So to me, the attempt at criminalizing the Minnesota 15 is just a sign that they’re scared. It’s just a sign that they know they have lost public support and they’re trying to do whatever they can to weaponize the government in order to criminalize protest. That’s what it is.

MELINDA TUHUS: There was some news coverage of this when it happened, but at least in my world where the media that I consume, I really haven’t heard anything for months. So if you could tell me what the status is and then if you think they might drop charges.

ARU SHINEY-AJAY: Yeah, I certainly hope that if we get full control of the Justice Department that we’re going to be able to drop charges. The truth is I actually just don’t know the status of the trial itself. I know that there was the most recent hearing I believe was on Oct. 20th or maybe 21st and a new round of discovery dropped then, but I don’t know what happened after that. I know of course that they also pled not guilty, but that was the evidentiary hearing.

MELINDA TUHUS: It’s kind of a scary time between now and Jan. 3, I think, when they actually bring in the new people. Supposedly they better bring in the new people. But I mean, it’s almost like Trump is a wounded beast and anything could happen. Although he seems to be not even very concerned about losing both houses of Congress. He’s more concerned about his projects in the city, but I don’t know if you want to say anything else about changes that you hope to see when the new Congress is seated.

ARU SHINEY-AJAY: I’m really looking forward to the House and the Senate being able to actually prosecute people who seem to be committing crimes like Stephen Miller, like the ICE agents who actually were breaking the law when they unlawfully entered people’s houses without a warrant. I mean, the truth is that we were not the criminals in this situation, the U.S. government was. So that is the first step to me. It’s like we actually, we won this huge majority. So that’s part one. And then I think there’s a big part of actually governing. So not only showing that we won’t accept the lawlessness with which the Trump administration acted, but also actually improving conditions for people, improving wages, creating good jobs, ending this war. And all of those are not directly on an investigation, but are about this fact that the Trump administration has generally just been a massive exercise in corruption and in violence against its own citizens, and that needs to end.

For more information, visit the Sunrise Movement’s website at sunrisemovement.org.

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