This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Oct. 21, 2026

Mass protests have erupted across India over a controversial election registration purge, which has removed more than 130 million names from voter rolls. Opposition parties and civil rights activists accuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist government of attempting to disenfranchise millions of voters, particularly Muslims, minorities and the poor, to benefit his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. The government and Election Commission reject these allegations, insisting the changes are necessary to eliminate ineligible voters.

(“Shock, Anger and a Clampdown: Why a controversial Election Revision Has Sparked Outrage,” Guardian, Oct. 13, 2026; “Cockroach Party Leaders Say India is at War with Its Citizens,” Guardian, Oct. 11, 2026)

Texas Republicans made a gamble it could gerrymander new GOP majority districts in Latino South Texas who voted for Trump in 2024. But the party is facing an unexpected political backlash, where Latino voters who supported Donald Trump in 2024 are increasingly turning against his regime. According to The American Prospect, anger over rising living costs, Trump’s aggressive immigration raids and their impact on local businesses and families has given Democrats new opportunities to win congressional seats in November.

(“Republicans Running Scared in Rio Grande Valley,” American Prospect, Sept. 23, 2026)

The explosive allegations of gang rape of a woman known as “Jane Doe” at a fraternity house at Cornell University two years ago, has reawakened questions of women’s safety on campus and the willingness of local prosecutors to put young men on trial for sexual crimes. The woman alleges she was pressured into consuming drugs and alcohol before being sexually assaulted at the Chi Phi fraternity house. Although Cornell expelled or disciplined the accused students, who deny wrongdoing, local prosecutors initially declined to bring criminal charges.

(“Cornell Case Highlights the Patchwork of State Laws Governing Intoxication, Sexual Consent,” Stateline, Oct. 9, 2026; “What We Know About the Cornell Rape Investigation,” New York Times, Sept. 29, 2026)