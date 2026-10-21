Between The Lines – Oct. 21, 2026 – Full Show

WEB EDITOR’S NOTE for 10/21/26: Due to global attacks on 2 critical flaws in PHP security, the software behind 70% of the world’s websites, our webhosting service has locked down some features that affect our ability to upload updated graphics and/or process credit card payments, until the security patches can be installed. Our Oct. 21, 2026 audio MP3 file was uploaded before the lockdown and is available in both locations on our website where they are normally found.

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