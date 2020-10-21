Trump Succeeds at Ending U.S. Census Early, Ensuring Costly Undercounts

The 2020 Census has faced unprecedented challenges, due to both political interference and the COVID-19 pandemic. That has resulted in a situation where communities that were undercounted in the past are at risk of being further undercounted this year. After the Trump administration attempted to add a citizenship question to the census, much time and money was invested in a campaign that succeeded in stopping it. Then in response to the pandemic, Census Bureau staff had to shift their training, door-to-door outreach and in-person events to a digital platform. The every-decade census count is used to allocate seats in Congress and distribute roughly $1.5 trillion in federal funds for health care, education, highway construction and nutrition programs.

In late summer, the administration undermined the Census Bureau’s own experts by trying to shorten the census timeline, disrupting the work that faith leaders, civil rights advocates, city officials and civic leaders were doing to ensure everyone was counted. Trump officials decreed the census counting would end on Sept. 30. By the time court challenges were ruled on by the Supreme Court, the final date was Oct. 15, two weeks short of Oct. 31, the historically mandated end date.

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Beth Lynk, director of the Census Counts campaign at the Leadership Conference Education Fund. Here, she describes the continuing effort to make the census as inclusive as possible and the role that Congress could play in this process.

