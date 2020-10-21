Between The Lines – Oct. 21, 2020 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Oct. 21, 2020 – Full ShowListen to the full show here October 21, 2020Dr. Bandy X. Lee: Dangerous Days Ahead as President’s Mental Health Deterioration Coincides with Likely Election LossBeth Lynk: Trump Succeeds at Ending U.S. Census Early, Ensuring Costly Undercounts Lisa Graves: Dark Money Funds Campaign Pushing Supreme Court to the RightBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Oct. 21, 2020Listen to the full show hereOur thanks to Patreon.com sustainers Bob Nixon and Richard HillSubscribe to our Weekly Summary