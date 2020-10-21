Dark Money Funds Campaign Pushing Supreme Court to the Right

During Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Senate confirmation hearings Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-Rhode Island, focused his colleagues’ and the nation’s attention on what he described as the dark money campaign to move the Supreme Court and other federal courts across the country, to the right. Whitehouse and many legal observers say that precedent-setting rulings on women’s reproductive rights, labor rights, access to affordable health care, corporate pollution and climate regulations and same-sex marriage may all be overturned thanks to the influence of a shadowy network of wealthy right-wing donors and groups that include Federalist Society board co-chair Leonard Leo, Judicial Crisis Network, the Bradley Foundation and the Koch brothers.

Sen. Whitehouse cited earlier investigations by the Washington Post, which found that conservative nonprofits had raised more than $250 million in donations between 2014 and 2017 that were used partly to support conservative policies and judges. Under IRS regulations, contributions to these non-profits do not have to be publicly disclosed.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Lisa Graves, founder, executive director and editor-in-chief at True North Research. Here she talks about her recent article, “Dark Money for Supreme Court Briefs Tied to Former Federalist Society Leader” and how, if Donald Trump’s nominee Judge Barrett is confirmed by the Senate, that will likely cement a conservative majority on the Supreme Court for a generation or more.

For more information, visit True North Research at TrueNorthResearch.org.