Trump’s Social Security Administration Downsizing Demolishes Customer Service

Soon after moving back into the White House for his second term in January last year, Donald Trump recruited tech billionaire Elon Musk to lead an unofficial government initiative called DOGE, or the Department of Government Efficiency, to hunt down federal agency waste, fraud and abuse. Musk and his team of young engineers failed to find any significant waste, but set in motion mass terminations of federal employees, the closure of entire agencies, deep cuts to agency budgets and cancellation of critical domestic and foreign aid health programs, which led to dozens of lawsuits and claims of unlawful, chaotic cuts.
The Social Security Administration was on the DOGE hit list, where Musk and his team disrupted the agency’s operations by firing 11 percent of its employees and closing 26 field offices, leading to widespread customer service problems and long wait times. These initiatives aimed at reducing agency costs and modernizing technology have instead caused critical failures in services for many of the 75 million people who depend on Social Security to receive their earned monthly benefits.
Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Martin O’Malley, commissioner of the Social Security Administration under President Biden’s administration, who previously served as Maryland’s two-term governor and mayor of Baltimore. Here he talks about how the Trump-Musk downsizing of the Social Security workforce has impacted critical customer service and how to fairly address the projected 2033 shortfall of the Social Security Trust Fund.
The largest loss of staff in the shortest period of time in the history of that 90-year agency, Scott, that’s never, ever once missed a monthly payment. So the result of all of that is that the customer service that people work for their whole lives, just like they earn their benefits by working their whole lives has been taken away from them. And as President Biden said in some of his first remarks as a fully promoted full-fledged citizen, they’re trying to wreck Social Security so that then they can rob it because it’s the only agency that maintains a $2.6 trillion surplus. So that’s the sad story.
The good news is Americans are appalled by this. Eighty-seven percent of us, regardless of party, actually want Social Security to be strengthened, made better and able to pay 100 percent of the benefits we’ve earned for the far future, not just for us, but for our kids and grandkids.
SCOTT HARRIS: Commissioner O’Malley, I did want to ask you if you would talk a bit about predictions—and I guess this is based on the numbers that without adjustment—Social Security and the Social Security Trust Fund will be insolvent by 2033 or 2034 and that without doing anything, their benefits may shrink by 17 percent, but there’s plenty that can be done and has been done in the past to readjust where the shortfalls lie. Commissioner O’Malley, tell our listeners about the shortfall and where policymakers and folks like yourself want to Social Security go to fix this problem.
For more information, visit Social Security Works at socialsecurityworks.
Listen to Scott Harris’ in-depth interview with Martin O’Malley (23:46) and see more articles and opinion pieces in the related links section of this page. To subscribe to our podcasts, email newsletters, our Trump authoritarian playbook Substack or social media, subscribe here.