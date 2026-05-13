Between The Lines – May 13, 2026 – Full Show

Between The Lines – May 13, 2026 – Full ShowListen to the full show here May 13, 2026James Zogby: Iran War Week 11: Media Ignores Israel’s Attacks on Lebanon, West Bank and GazaMartin O'Malley: Trump’s Social Security Administration Downsizing Demolishes Customer ServiceThomas Meyer: Opposition to Resource-Hungry AI Data Centers Spreads Across the U.S.Bob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – May 13, 2026 Subscribe to our Podcast Subscribe to our Email List:Subscribe to our Weekly Summary