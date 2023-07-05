After Supreme Court Blocks Biden Student Debt Relief Plan, Advocates Continue to Demand Debt Cancellation

Following the pattern established over the last year of ignoring both legal precedent and nullifying congressional legislation, the Supreme Court’s right-wing extremist majority blocked President Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan, denying relief to roughly 40 million Americans who stood to have from $10,000 to $20,000 in student debt cancelled.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democrat-New York, observed that the Supreme Court’s recent decisions on student loans and affirmative action show that the right-wing majority is ignoring the will of elected officials and “beginning to assume the power of a legislature … signaling a dangerous creep towards authoritarianism and centralization of power in the court.”

Within hours of high court’s ruling, President Biden announced he’ll take a new path to honor his campaign pledge to provide student debt relief. Biden’s new approach will rely on the 1965 Higher Education Act that grants the secretary of education the power to “compromise, waive or release” federal student loans. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Kristin McGuire, executive director of the group Young Invincibles. Here she slams the Supreme Court’s ruling that blocked the president’s debt relief plan, and discusses her group’s determination to fix the unjust burden of student debt on young people.

Find more information about the fight for student debt relief by visiting the Young Invincibles at younginvincibles.org, the Student Debt Crisis Center at studentdebtcrisis.org, the Debt Collective at debtcollective.org and Strike Debt at strikedebt.org.