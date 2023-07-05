New Documentary ‘The Welcome Table’ Focuses Attention on the Global Climate Migration Crisis    

The global refugee crisis continues to grow, as millions of people are displaced by wars, poverty and the direct impacts of the climate crisis, such as floods, droughts and wildfires. Some conflicts, such as the civil war in Syria, have their roots in climate change-impacted drought that drove people into cities, exacerbating social and political tensions. Most displaced people stay within their countries of origin, but an increasing number are crossing borders in search of security and basic resources needed for survival.

Independent Filmmaker Josh Fox is taking on this subject with his newest film, “The Welcome Table,” which highlights the stories of climate refugees around the world and an effort to construct a legal definition of “climate refugee” which doesn’t yet exist under international humanitari an law.

The film is centered around the United Nations’ prediction that at least 1.2 billion people will be displaced by climate change by 2050. Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Fox about his Covid-delayed project and an upcoming celebration with climate refugees from around the world in New Orleans.

Learn more about the film and a July 12th fundraiser in New York City featuring some of the people in the film, by visiting Josh Fox’s website at j oshfoxfilm.com, Josh Fox on Facebook at facebook.com/ joshfoxwow, Josh Fox on Instagram at instagram.com/ joshfoxfilm.