This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – July 5, 2023

• When the Green Revolution arrived in the 1960s, new rice hybrids were developed. With the proper mix of fertilizer and irrigation, these new varieties of rice boosted crop yields in India and China, setting the stage for future growth and industrialization.

(“The Global Rice Crisis,” Economist, March 28, 2023)

• The lack of rain has led to severe-drought conditions this spring across the rich agricultural corn belt in the heartland of the United States. Rural communities in Iowa and Illinois, long reliant on spring rains, have been forced to impose strict water restrictions including limiting the watering lawns and gardens.

(“Drought Hits the Midwest, Threatening Crops and the World’s Food Supply,” Stateline.org, June 23, 2023; “Extreme Drought Threatens Farmers, Livelihoods and Rural Economy,” Barn Raiser Media, June 26, 2023)

• After two years of often-intense public hearings, the California Reparations Task Force task voted in May to approve a more than 1,000-page document, including more than 200 recommendations for how to address centuries of unfair treatment for Black Californians, especially descendants of enslaved people. It recommended California formally apologize for its role in enabling slavery, and for the many tentacles of white supremacy in its history.

(“California May Punt on Paying Reparations to the Descendants of Slaves,” Economist, June 8, 2023; “An Obstacle to Black Reparations in California: Convincing Latinos and Asians,” Washington Post, June 29, 2023)

