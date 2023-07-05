Between The Lines – July 5, 2023 – Full Show

Between The Lines – July 5, 2023 – Full ShowListen to the full show here July 5, 2023Risa Lieberwitz: Extremist Supreme Court Overturns Affirmative Action, Ignoring Decades of Precedent and Systemic US RacismKristin McGuire: After Supreme Court Blocks Biden Student Debt Relief Plan, Advocates Continue to Demand Debt CancellationJosh Fox: New Documentary ‘The Welcome Table’ Focuses Attention on the Global Climate Migration Crisis Bob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – July 5, 2023Listen to the full show here Subscribe to our Weekly Summary