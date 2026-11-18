The number of American children without health insurance has reached its highest level in a decade. Census data shows the uninsured rate rose to 6 percent in 2024, leaving 4.6 million children without coverage. Georgetown University researchers found more than half a million additional children became uninsured between 2022 and 2024.

(“A Closer Look at What’s Driving the Rising Rate of Uninsured Children,” Stateline, Oct. 14, 2026)

As Turkey hosts the United Nations COP31 climate summit, new satellite research reveals massive methane leaks from the country’s landfills. Scientists at UCLA identified 70 methane plumes from ten of Turkey’s major waste sites. One landfill near Istanbul releases an estimated 7.4 tons of methane per hour, ranking among the world’s largest recorded landfill emitters.

(“As COP31 Looks to Turkey, Satellites Reveal a Landfill Methane Problem,” Reuters, Nov. 7, 2026)

The U.S. military has evacuated aircraft from a second British airbase following reported threats from Iran. According to The Wall Street Journal and The Guardian, ten American refueling tankers were relocated from British airfield Mildenhall to Germany, Spain and Scotland, while Osprey aircraft were transferred to a nearby base.

(“US Evacuates Aircraft from RAF Mildenhall on Reported Iran Threat,” Guardian, Nov. 10, 2026; “US Aircraft Evacuated From Second UK Base Due to Iran Threat,” Wall Street Journal, Nov. 9, 2026)