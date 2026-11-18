Energy efficiency is the cheapest energy, because it’s energy that’s not generated or used. A recent report from Wallet Hub on the most and least energy efficient lower 48 U.S. states, found that California, Vermont, and New York, were at the top of the list, while West Virginia, Alabama and South Carolina were at the bottom.

Energy is one of the biggest household expenses for American consumers. The average U.S. family spends at least $2,000 annually on utilities, with heating and cooling alone accounting for more than half the bill.

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Leticia Colon, who has worked in Energy efficiency policymaking and Environmental Justice at the state level in Connecticut and nationally. Here she describes her dismay at her state’s fall in the rankings to #26, although other ways of determining rankings puts Connecticut at #14, and talks about the critical role that energy efficiency must play in our energy transition and in our fight for affordability.