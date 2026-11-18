Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University graduate student and lawful permanent U.S. resident, became a national symbol of the Trump administration’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian activism after federal immigration agents arrested him in March 2025. Khalil, who played a prominent role in campus protests against Israel’s war in Gaza, was held for 104 days in a Louisiana ICE detention center, despite never being charged with a crime. His arrest and imprisonment triggered nationwide protests against the Trump administration’s use of immigration enforcement to silence political dissent.

In his newly released memoir, No Land to Stand On: Notes from Detention, Khalil recounts the ordeal of his imprisonment, separation from his wife and missing the birth of his first child while he remained behind bars. His story offers a deeply personal account of the human cost of political repression, while examining the broader struggle for Palestinian rights and civil liberties in the U.S.

Mahmoud Khalil, who was released from detention in June 2025, remains free while his attorneys petition the U.S. Supreme Court to issue an order protecting him from re-arrest and deportation as his appeals proceed. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Mahmoud Khalil, who discusses how the Trump regime’s attempt to criminalize dissent in his case, endangering every Americans’ right to free speech.