Sixteen years after the U.S. Supreme Court’s controversial Citizens United ruling opened the floodgates to unlimited independent political spending by corporations and labor unions, voters in Montana have approved a bold challenge to the influence of Big Money in American elections. Ballot Initiative 194, known as the “Montana Plan,” declares that corporations are not entitled to the same constitutional political spending rights as individuals, setting the stage for a potential legal showdown that could ultimately reach the U.S. Supreme Court. Supporters hope the initiative will provide a pathway to overturning or sharply limiting Citizens United and restore the power of states to regulate corporate political spending. But less than 48 hours after voters approved the ballot measure 66 to 34 percent, a lawsuit was filed in federal court charging that the new law violates the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

The Montana initiative is attracting attention beyond the state’s borders, with reform advocates exploring similar measures elsewhere. In May, Hawaii’s governor signed legislation into law that also challenges corporate political spending rights.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Jeff Mangan, Montana’s former commissioner of political practices, and founder and president of the Transparent Election Initiative, the organization that led the successful campaign to pass the Montana Plan on Nov. 3. Here he talks about the Montana Plan to becomes effective on Jan. 1, 2027 and the growing movement to curb the influence of unlimited and unaccountable corporate spending in U.S. elections.