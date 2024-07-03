Civil Disobedience Protest at Citibank HQ Demands End to Fossil Fuel Financing

Summer of Heat is a 12-week-long campaign of non-violent resistance targeting Wall Street banks and insurance companies who make the continued production of fossil fuels possible. Each week of the campaign is focused on a different constituency, with everyone welcome to participate in the protests. The last week in June was focused on the plight of people in the American Gulf South, who already experience the worst toxic pollution from petro-chemical plants and liquefied natural gas or LNG export terminals. People in the Gulf are now facing a deluge of additional LNG projects, with the biggest one known as CP2 that received approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, as a Trump-appointed federal judge blocked a Biden administration pause on the permit.

Almost 200 people of all ages traveled from Texas and Louisiana to participate in the June 28 protest outside Citibank headquarters in Manhattan, where several were arrested. The 68 individuals arrested at Citibank was the largest number for a single day in the campaign thus far, where a total of more than 200 climate activists have been arrested as of the end of June.

The Citibank action was preceded by a rally at Zuccotti Park near Wall Street, followed by a march with a brass band to the site of the arrests, where activists blocked Citibank’s doors. Those arrested were charged with two misdemeanors and will appear in court later this month. Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus who participated in the action, recorded some of the sounds of the protest before her own arrest. We hear first from Alec Connon, coordinator of the Stop the Money Pipeline coalition, speaking to those gathered for the civil disobedience action.

Learn more about Summer of Heat at summerofheat.org.

