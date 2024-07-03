Julian Assange is Free, but His Prosecution Set Precedent Threatening Press Freedom

After 14 years of incarceration, and virtual house arrest, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is free. The Australian citizen, who has been held in a UK prison for the past five years, gained his freedom on June 25 after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defense documents under the U.S. Espionage Act. In return for his guilty plea, Assange was sentenced to the time he had already served in London’s Belmarsh prison, with no parole, probation or financial penalty.

Assange was targeted for prosecution by U.S. authorities for WikiLeak’s publication of hundreds of thousands of classified Pentagon documents and diplomatic cables in 2010 and 2011, exposing U.S. war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan, in addition to embarrassing diplomatic abuses.

A worldwide movement and the Australian government had supported Assange during his long fight against extradition to the U.S. to stand trial. After his release, Assange’s lawyer Barry Pollack called the prosecution “unprecedented” and an assault on free speech, but said it was time the fight came to an end and WikiLeaks’ work would continue. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Kevin Gosztola, publisher of the Dissenter Newsletter and author of “Guilty of Journalism: The Political Case Against Julian Assange.” Here he discusses what led to the deal made to free Assange, and how the precedent of the Assange prosecution could threaten press freedom in the years ahead.

Listen to Scott Harris’ in-depth interview with Kevin Gosztola (25:03) and see more articles and opinion pieces in the Related Links section of this page.

