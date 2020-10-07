Civil, Reproductive, Labor Rights & Healthcare All at Stake in Supreme Court Senate Confirmation Battle 

With the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who for 27 years was a tireless defender of gender, LGBTQ and civil rights, the battle is now joined over President Trump’s nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, to fill RBG’s seat on the high court.

There’s widespread anger at Republican hypocrisy for denying President Obama a hearing on his Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland in 2016, because Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell said it was an election year – but moving quickly to confirm Coney Barrett even as millions of Americans have already voted.

Additionally, there’s great concern about the extremist views Judge Barrett will bring to the court if confirmed, on issues such as reproductive, civil and labor rights, environmental and corporate regulation and health care.

Between The Line’s Scott Harris spoke with Marjorie Cohn, professor emerita at Thomas Jefferson School of Law, past president of the National Lawyers Guild and author. Here she talks about Judge Amy Coney Barrett judicial record, what if anything Senate Democrats can do to slow down or stop the confirmation process, and options open to rebalance the court if Barrett is confirmed, which would cement in place a 6 to 3 conservative majority.