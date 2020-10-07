Between The Lines – Oct. 7, 2020 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Oct. 7, 2020 – Full ShowListen to the full show here October 7, 2020A person holds a weapon and a flag as members of the Proud Boys and other right-wing demonstrators rally on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Allison Dinner)Adele Stan: White Supremacist Trump Allies Threaten Intimidation and Violence at Election PollsMarjorie Cohn: Civil, Reproductive, LGBTQ, Labor Rights & Healthcare All at Stake in Supreme Court Senate Confirmation Battle Tabitha St. Bernard-Jacobs: Oct. 17 Women’s March Nationwide Protests Call for the Election Defeat of Donald TrumpBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Oct. 7, 2020Listen to the full show hereOur thanks to Patreon.com sustainers Sarah Forman and Melinda TuhusSubscribe to our Weekly Summary