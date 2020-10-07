Oct. 17 Women’s March Nationwide Protests Call for the Election Defeat of Donald Trump

On Inauguration Day 2017, Women’s March organizers in just a few months pulled off what is considered to be the largest single-day protest event in U.S. history, with almost half a million people jamming the pre-COVID streets of Washington, D.C., while a total of up to five million protesters gathered in cities and towns across the U.S. that day to make loud and visible their passionate opposition to Donald Trump’s hateful agenda as he took office.

The idea of the Women’s March was born on Facebook the day after the 2016 election, when a woman living in Hawaii named Teresa Shook voiced her opinion that a pro-woman march was needed as a reaction to Trump’s victory. Soon veteran activists and organizers began planning a large-scale event scheduled for Jan. 21, 2017, the day after Inauguration Day.

In the intervening 3½ years, leadership of the organization has changed, but the movement has remained active, and is now planning marches all across the U.S. on Oct. 17 calling for Trump’s defeat in the 2020 election, as well as opposition to his attempt to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court. Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Tabitha St. Bernard-Jacobs, deputy executive director of program at Women’s March. Here, she talks about the mission of the group, recent actions and why they’re marching again on Oct. 17.

For more information, visit the Women’s March at womensmarch.com.